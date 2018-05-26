Mary Elaine Floyd Blackwell
Dateline-Greenwood, SC
Mary Elaine Floyd Blackwell, age 92, widow of Clarence Lee Blackwell, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018.
She was born in Clinton, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Albert Cleveland Floyd and Cordelia Ann Hix Floyd Rice.
Mrs. Blackwell was a member of the Mountville Baptist Church, Mountville, S.C.
A graveside service will be held for close friends and family Wednesday, May 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, S.C. The family will be accepting flowers.
