Dateline-Greenwood, SC

Mary Elaine Floyd Blackwell, age 92, widow of Clarence Lee Blackwell, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018.

She was born in Clinton, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Albert Cleveland Floyd and Cordelia Ann Hix Floyd Rice.

Mrs. Blackwell was a member of the Mountville Baptist Church, Mountville, S.C.

A graveside service will be held for close friends and family Wednesday, May 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, S.C. The family will be accepting flowers.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton