Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

James Albert “Ab” Curry Sr., 92, of 1292 Curry Road passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the NHC of Laurens.

Mr. Curry was born in Laurens S.C., and was a son of the late David P. and Nell Childress Curry.

Ab was retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative, he was a member and former deacon of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church; a United States Navy Veteran of WWII and received the Purple Heart.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, May 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church with Interment at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens