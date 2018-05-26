Laurens, S.C.

Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Simmons, 51, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of Vivian Taylor Simmons of Laurens and the late James Troy Simmons. A graduate of the University of SC, she retired as a Medicaid social worker with the Department of Social Services after more than 26 years of service.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

