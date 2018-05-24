BREAKING: District 56 joins realignment suit against SCHSL, Union County Schools

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Richland County, the Laurens 56 School District joined Spartanburg District 1, 2, and 4, along with Greenwood District 50 in action against the South Carolina High School League and Union County Schools over the decision to allow Union County High School to move down to Class 3A after UC appealed an earlier decision to move to Class 4A starting in this fall, and running through spring of 2020.

The suit asks the court to declare the SCHSL breached the parties’ contract by failing to give the plaintiffs notice and an opportunity to be heard prior to the final decision by the Appellate Panel, that the SCHSL violated the Freedom of Information Act by not posting agendas of at least three meetings (Aug. 24, Aug. 29 and Jan. 31) at least 24 hours prior, and that the decision to move UC to Class 4A be vacated.

Union County had been classified to move to Region 2-4A last August before an appeal was granted to shift the school back to Region 3-3A, with Clinton, Emerald, Mid-Carolina, Newberry and Woodruff.

Look for a full story on the lawsuit filed Wednesday in the May 30 edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.