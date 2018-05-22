Miriam Loree Waddell, age 92, resident of Carolina Gardens, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Horace Fred Waddell, Sr. and Eva Compton Waddell. Miriam left Laurens in 1954 and moved to Washington, D.C ., where she worked as secretary for several congressmen and the Interior & Insular Committee. She moved back to Laurens in 2015, and became a resident at Carolina Gardens. Mrs. Waddell was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

