Juanita Smith Thomason Strawhorn, age 85, of 687 Shiloh Estates, Gray Court, S.C., passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Greenville, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Paskel and Ida Smith. She was retired from JP Stevens Watts Plant and was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and the Agape Sunday School Class.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. A private burial will be held at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends in the church immediately following the Celebration of Life.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.