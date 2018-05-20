Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Lois Duncan “Bit” King, 63, of 1505 Young Road, passed away at the Greenville Memorial Hospital, Sunday, May 20, 2018 of injuries received in a tragic automobile accident.

She was born in Clinton and was the daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn Moates.

Bit was employed with Joanna-Woodson Elementary School. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton and sang in the Adult Choir. She was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary and will always be Elvis’s BIGGEST FAN!

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with Interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton