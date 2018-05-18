Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

LeVake Cauble, age 92, formerly of 207 Blakely Ave, and a resident of Carolina Gardens, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018, at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Salisbury, N.C., and was a son of the late William Robert and Ethel Mae Kepley Cauble.

Mr. Cauble served 22 years with the US Navy, later as a civilian sonar inspector, was a former member of the Laurens Kiwanis Club, past President of the National Sonar Association, and a member and former State Commander of the D.A.V.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, May 22, from 6 to 8 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

