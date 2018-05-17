Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Thelma Louise Fuller, age 73, and widow of Charles Fuller, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018 at her home.

She was born in War, W. Va., and was a daughter of the late Claude Obert and Lillian Gilbert Bandy.

Louise worked as Bar Manager for 24 years at the Holiday Inn in Clinton and Lakeside Country Club for several years. She attended Community Baptist Church for several years.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 4 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton, with Burial at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 4 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton