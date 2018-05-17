Battlemud LC offers wet weekend event

Laurens, SC – When the GHS Battlemud Laurens County planning committee decided to change its annual mud run from August to May, it was primarily because of the typically dry conditions in August, so with the ample rains this week, it seems the move was a good one.

“It would be so dry we would have to depend on the fire department to get us any mud at all,” said Emily Dasher, the marketing and program developer for the Family YMCA of Greater Laurens. “But it looks like we’ll have plenty of mud this time.”

Since the concept is surviving a muddy run through the woods behind, under and across Anderson Drive from the Laurens Y, it would take severe storms or lightning to prompt a cancellation of this fifth annual event, Dasher said. It begins at the Y and ends, via a slip-n-slide, back at the Y, located at 410 Anderson Drive, Laurens.

And while early registration time has closed, late registration allows teams of two to still pool their funds and register online, or up until as late as 8:30 a.m. prior to the 9 a.m. mud run, where all manner of Viking apparel is encouraged.

“The current entry fee $60 per team, but we’ve already got at least 50 people registered for it,” Dasher said. The four-person teams of the previous four years encouraged a lot of families to come participate, and that is still happening this year with the team duos.

“It really does take two people to run it because part of the race includes one person carrying another on their back for a short distance,” Dasher said. “We’ve always done the event registration online and we opened it up so people can also register here at the Y,” Dasher said. “They can come any day until closing on Friday, and then Saturday just be there by 8 or 8:30 a.m.”

While Greenville Health System is the primary sponsor for Battlemud Laurens County, Main Street Laurens, the Laurens Y and several other sponsors also are behind the event.