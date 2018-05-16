Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Cheryl H. Allen, 66, of Clinton, S.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2018.

Mrs. Allen was born in Clinton, S.C., and was a daughter of Early Edgar and Ola Belle Gambrell Heaton.

Cheryl worked over 40 years as a Trust Officer in the Banking Industry retiring from Arthur State Bank as Vice President and Trust Officer. She served as an advisor in the Junior Achievement Program at Clinton High School. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she taught the Senior High Sunday School Class and was a teacher for Girls in Action and the ACTeens. Cheryl was a member of the Laurens County Genealogical Society, and also participated and supported her husband in living history Revolutionary War Programs. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed crocheting, and reading, especially history.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Clinton, with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

