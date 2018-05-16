Laurens, S.C.

Charlotte Rosemary Sutherland, age 69, formerly of Laurelwood Apartments, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at NHC Laurens.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Rev. C.H. and Aileen Keel Sutherland. She was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and was formerly a legal secretary.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church with burial following in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, S.C.

The family will be at the home of her sister, Phyllis, 632 Tranquil Drive, Laurens, S.C. and will receive friends at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.