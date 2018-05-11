Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Edward Eugene (Gene) Simmons, husband for 65 years of Martha S. Simmons, 801 Musgrove Street, Clinton, S.C., died May 11, 2018, surrounded by his family at Presbyterian Communities – Clinton.

He was the son of the late Essie B. and Henry W. Simmons. Mr. Simmons was born December 28, 1930, in Clinton.

Gene was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church and retired from Whitten Center after 30 years of service. He was also retired from the S.C. National Guard after 20 years and had been a member of the S.C. Football Official’s Association for 25 years.

A memorial service will be held at Broad Street United Methodist Church, North Broad Street, Clinton, S.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends before the service in Hodges Hall at the church from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.

The family will be at the home of his grandson, Doug Hendrick, 202 W. Maple Street, Clinton, SC.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

