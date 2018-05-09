HT basketball coach to take Woodruff job

Jon Jansen, who has helped lead the Hickory Tavern Middle School Girls’ Basketball team to the last three Little River Conference Tournament titles and a 40-4 record over those three years, will be leaving to take on the head coaching job next year with the Woodruff varsity girls.

Jansen announced the decision in a Twitter post late Tuesday night, saying he was “Blessed to lead the Lady Wolverines Basketball program. Excited to get the family in the gym for work!”

Jansen helped lead the Lady Panthers to victories over Laurens Middle (2016), Newberry (2017) and Mid-Carolina (2018) in the last three Little River Tournament championship games. The 2018 team finished with just one loss, posting a record of 16-1.