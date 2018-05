A Joanna man was killed Thursday, May 5 after being hit by a train while apparently walking on the railroad tracks near his home.

Earl Wright, 60, was pronounced dead at 10:03 a.m., according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek. An autopsy report stated that Wright died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

Cheek said the incident occurred near the intersection of Sumter and Taylor streets in Joanna.