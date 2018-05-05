Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Janet “Mrs. Tree” Crabtree, age 84, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the NHC of Laurens.

She was born in Oceana, W.V., and was a daughter of the late Wiley F. and Marie Perry Ferrell.

Mrs. Crabtree was an avid golfer and was instrumental in establishing the Women’s Lakeside Country Club Association, and served as the State Representative of Lakeside Country Club.

Funeral services will be conducted, Monday, May 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Clinton, with entombment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the mausoleum.

