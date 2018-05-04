Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Frances Cornelia Thompson, age 69, of 319 Beechwood Drive, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Abbeville, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Carl Samuel and Pauline Ervin Bond and was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church.

A Memorial service will be held, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Highland Home Baptist Church 3 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall from 2 to 3 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens