Doris Ann Hughes McDowell, age 84, formerly of Kingston Drive, Laurens, S.C., and widow of Sorrell McDowell, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018, at National Healthcare Center of Laurens.

Born in Ware Shoals, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Brewster and Ruby Bryant Hughes. Doris graduated from Ware Shoals High School in 1951 and from Lander University in 1955. She then served as educational assistant at First United Methodist Church of Laurens for a short time. Doris was a dental assistant for Dr. J.C. Smoak before joining the Laurens District 55 School System as a teacher for 34 years. After retiring, Mrs. McDowell volunteered with Senior Options and with First United Methodist Church of Laurens. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Laurens where she was also a part of the Wesley Sunday School Class.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. John Jordan with burial following in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 1:00-2:00 pm on Monday, prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.