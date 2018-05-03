‘Bark Out Loud’ leads off busy month of May

The inaugural “Bark Out Loud” fundraising event is set for Saturday, May 5 at the Chick-Fil-A in Laurens.

The event, which is organized by the Laurens Police Department K9 Unit and Tractor Supply, is to get started at 8 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. – or longer. Money raised will be donated to the Laurens Humane Society and the Hyco K9 Fund.

“As long as people are there and want to hang out with us, I’ll be there,” said Laurens Police K9 Unit Sgt. Doug Jones.

The fundraiser includes a raffle. Prizes include a dog kennel with a roof, doghouse and portable crate (1st prize), a $100 gift card (2nd prize) and two bags of “4 Health” dog food (3rd prize). Raffle tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased from the Laurens Police Department, Sav-A-Lot and Tractor Supply.

“We wanted to do something to give back,” Jones said. “The Humane Society does such a great job, and the Hyco K9 Fund helps support other K9 units from all over the state.”

In addition to the raffle, the Laurens K9 Unit will be on hand and put on demonstrations; the Laurens District High School FFA will be operating a dog wash; and PAWS, a local wildlife rescue, will also be on hand with some of its rescues. K9 Units from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Woodruff Police and Union Police are also expected to attend.

Attendees are also invited to bring their own dogs, but are asked to keep them on their leashes.

“We’re so blessed to have a great administration and a great city council behind us,” Jones said of his K9 unit, which now consists of three K9 officers. “We’re starting to grow and the unit is taking strides, so we wanted to give back a little bit and thought this would be a great way to do it.

“We want everybody to come out and meet us and see what we do.”

