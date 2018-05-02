Barry Grant Lindley
Barry Grant Lindley, 53, of 7831 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, Ga., he was a son of the late Melvin Watson Lindley, Jr. and Georgiann Tumblin Lindley. Barry was employed with GE as a welder and was a member of Union Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m .on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Westview Memorial Park.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.