Barry Grant Lindley, 53, of 7831 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Savannah, Ga., he was a son of the late Melvin Watson Lindley, Jr. and Georgiann Tumblin Lindley. Barry was employed with GE as a welder and was a member of Union Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m .on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.