Late West-Oak goal stuns CHS soccer

Clinton’s second straight trip to the playoffs, and second straight year with a home playoff game, came to a disappointing end Tuesday night.

West-Oak scored off a rebound in the 76th minute of Tuesday’s first-round Class 3A playoff opener, and the Red Devils’ season ended with a 1-0 loss at Wilder Stadium. The loss dropped Clinton’s final record to 10-10.

Clinton was able to sustain a steady attack for most of the match, but could never find a way to beat West-Oak’s defense for the critical goal. West-Oak had similar trouble, even when it tried to push the pace, but finally saw its effort rewarded when Caleb Kern scored off a rebound following a Joseph Ramey miss.

Look for a full report on this game in this weekend’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser Extra.