Stubbs out as PC softball coach

The head coaching tenure of Britne Stubbs with the Presbyterian College softball program came to an end Monday, two days after the team finished a 4-42 season with a victory over Radford.

Stubbs spent five years with the Blue Hose, four as the team’s head coach. Her best year was her first (2015), when the team advanced to the Big South Tournament final – becoming the second team to reach any Big South final since the Division I transition in 2007.

But the Blue Hose slowly progressed downward in their record after losing to Longwood in the 2015 final. PC went 25-28 the next season, then went 18-32 in 2017, before this year’s mark in what turned out to be her last season.

PC developed seven All-Big South selections, one All-Freshman pick, and had three all-tournament honorees during Stubbs’ tenure.

A search for Stubbs’ replacement will begin immediately.