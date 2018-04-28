Laurens’ softball eliminated from playoffs

The Laurens Raiders’ 2018 postseason run came to a sudden end Saturday afternoon when Hanna scored four runs in the second inning and two more in the fifth, holding off a late rally to notch a 6-4 decision that eliminated the Raiders from the Class 5A, District II playoffs.

Laurens, which had lost 4-1 the night before against Nation Ford, had a chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the seventh, but Vanessa Harshaw was called for batter’s interference when she stepped on home plate while trying to place a bunt down.

Octavia Johnson had a solo homer in the game for Laurens, and was one of four players – along with Cassy Plaia, Kauree Munyan and Jillian Sward – to have two hits in the game.

Clinton: The Red Devils lost their first game of the playoffs Friday night at Crescent, 10-0, in 5 innings, to fall into a consolation bracket game Saturday at Camden. Diana Martin and Caroline Birchmore each had one hit in the game, accounting for both Clinton hits on the night.

Saturday, however, proved better for the Red Devils as they stayed alive with a 4-2 victory over Camden. Clinton pitcher Kamryn Akins went the distance for Clinton, allowing seven hits without a walk. Akins also struck out three, including Allison Phillips with two out and a runner on second in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

Hunter Benson and Madilyn Wood had two hits each for Clinton, which will player either Emerald or Crescent in a consolation game Monday night.