Clinton boys’ soccer nets home playoff game

The Clinton boys’ soccer team had to go to overtime – and beyond – Friday afternoon in a tie-breaking game against the Chapman Panthers, but it was all worth it in the end.

J.P. Snelgrove scored the winning penalty kick for the Red Devils as they knocked off Chapman, 4-2, in penalty kicks at Woodruff High School, earning second place in Region 3-3A.

Clinton, because of the victory, will host West-Oak in Tuesday’s first round of the Class 3A playoffs. That game will be played at Wilder Stadium.

The Red Devils went a perfect 4-for-4 on their penalty kicks, while goaltender Enerson Hernandez stopped two shots.

Patrick Nelson scored on a 30-yard shot in the second half to tie the score at 1-all after Chapman had netted the first goal of the game earlier in the half.

Laurens softball: The Laurens Raiders’ softball team suffered a 4-1 loss to Nation Ford Friday night in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The game had been suspended after two innings Thursday with Laurens ahead 1-0.

Laurens will play Hanna in an elimination game Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Hanna lost Friday evening against Byrnes its opening game.