Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Anita C. Jacks, age 92, widow of James R. Jacks Sr. of 1504 AB Jacks Road, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Columbia, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Miguel and Hattie Hester Cassanova.

Mrs. Jacks was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church for over 70 years. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and her life’s work was caring for those she loved.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday, April 27, 2018 at 4 p.m. at the Leesville Southern Methodist Church, with internment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

A private Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Anita Jacks will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton