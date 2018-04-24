Public invited to Light of Hope Wednesday

Laurens, S.C. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the South Carolina Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Office in Laurens will hold its annual candlelight vigil at 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 25.

The vigil will take place at The Church of the Epiphany, located at 225 West Main Street, Laurens.

All members of the community are invited to attend and asked to wear blue to show support for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

In South Carolina, trained and dedicated volunteers are needed to be independent voices for the children.

The Guardian ad Litem program trains and supervises volunteers to serve as court appointed

guardians ad litem in counties throughout the state.

These child advocates provide independent reports to the court regarding the best interests of the child. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, able to pass a background check and complete a free training program before being assigned to a case.

A free training begins Tuesday, June 4, 2018. For more information, contact the Guardian ad Litem Laurens County Office (864-984-5457 or www.gal.sc.gov). The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is a member of National Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA (www.nationalcasa.org).