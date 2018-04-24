PC names Sharp as new women’s basketball coach

Presbyterian College’s search for a new head women’s basketball coach is over.

The college announced Tuesday afternoon that Alaura Sharp was the new leader of the program, coming over following a two-year stint as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Louisiana Tech. Sharp, the eighth head coach in program history, replaces Todd Steelman. He coached the program for the last two years.

Sharp helped Louisiana Tech to 19 wins this past season and a trip to the Women’s NIT. The team’s 19 victories were the most in any season since 2011.

Before going to Louisiana Tech, Sharp was an assistant coach at Adams State University for two years, the head coach for one year at Lamar Community College, and head coach for four years at Garden City Community College. While at GCCC, Sharp posted a record of 83-45 before becoming the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Southern Miss.

Look for more information on Sharp in this weekend’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser Extra.