United Way still filling slots for May 4 fundraising golf tourney

Laurens County, SC – The United Way of Laurens County (UWLC) is hosting its 26th Annual Golf Championship Friday, May 4th at Lakeside Country Club and there are still plenty of opportunities for golfers to form teams and get involved. Golfers will enjoy a day of golf, contests, prizes, beverages and good food. Lunch will be provided by 2-5 Catering.

The tournament registration fee is $300 per team and includes green fees, cart fees, lunch, beverages and snacks. Hole sponsorships are still available at the $150 level, and include sponsor signage with logo at tee boxes throughout the course.

More information and a registration form can be found online at http://uwlc-online.org/.

This year’s event is presented by Carolina Stitches, PRTC, Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, Laurens Electric Cooperative, Greenville Hospital Systems, City of Clinton, Founders Federal Credit Union and ISO Polyfilms Inc.

United Way of Laurens County is a non-profit organization which has served the Laurens County area since 1955. It supports 32 local programs in the areas of education, financial stability, health and emergency services