Willie Earle Davidson Boland, 97, and widow of F. M. (Blue) Boland, died peacefully on April 21, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was the daughter of William Henry Davidson and Lula Finney Davidson. She was a lifelong resident of Clinton and descended from many of the early colonial families of Laurens County. She was a graduate of Presbyterian College. She was a childhood member of Broad Street United Methodist Church and later became a member of First Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 23, at 11 a.m., in the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton Chapel.

