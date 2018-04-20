Busy spring options across county

Laurens, SC – Laurens County has its share of residents who assume “there’s nothing to do here,” but the next few weekends of this spring show the opposite is true.

Starting tonight at the Laurens County Museum, the upcoming days and weeks offer everything from dancing to sporting tournaments and though some are ticketed fundraisers, they are all open for the public, whether or not they have a prior connection to the non-profit.

• Tonight, Friday, Aril 20



– Annual Spring Gala, Laurens County Museum, 6:30-10 p.m. Ticketed, open to public. 116 S. Public Square. Check website for more information

• Saturday, April 21

–Kicks for Kids Dodgeball tournament, features Rickie Foggie and Woody Dantzler and open to the public. Fundraiser for field renovations at Park Place, Laurens, for community, Bridging the Gap and HYPE. Register at 10 a.m. and games at 11. Old Sanders football field, corner or Park Place and Pridmore Street. Open to public.

– Walk for Williams Syndrome and YMCA Healthy Kids Day at Laurens Family YMCA. Register at 10 a.m. and walk begins at 11. YMCA Healthy Kids Day free of charge and open to public.

• Sunday, April 22

–Clinton Community Garden Project offers The Evening Dish, film and covered dish dinner. Broad Street UMC, 5:30. Free of charge and open to public. Bring covered dish.

• Friday, April 28



–Joanna Textile Festival, starting with registration for Puttin’ on the Hits” vocalist registration Thursday evening.

Concert begins Friday evening, 7 p.m. at 302 Old Milton Road, and festival events begin Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. Free of charge and open to public.

-Main Street Laurens’ Sip & Stroll Wine and Beer Tasting, Friday, April 27, 5:30-9 p.m. Downtown Laurens at Historic Courthouse Square,

Wine and beer sampling is ticketed, but free outdoor music with Wide Open DJ. Downtown Laurens at Historic Courthouse Square,

•

Saturday, April 28

–Laurens County March of Dimes, March for Babies Saturday, April 28, Downtown Clinton.

3-mile walk begins at 10. Other activities free of charge and open to public. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and3-mile walk begins at 10. Other activities free of charge and open to public.

• Saturday, May 5

–Relay for Life Laurens County, 4 to 10 p.m., K.C. Hanna football stadium, Laurens District High School. Come to participate or just to enjoy. www.relayforlife.org . Free of charge and open to public.

• Sunday, May 6

Laurens County Museum, at 3 p.m., two different programs at the same time, Sunday afternoon.

–South Carolina in the Majors, 3 p.m. with local baseball history inside the theater at the Witherspoon Building 116 S. Public Square. Free of charge and open to public.

–Spring Afternoon Tea, 3 p.m. Ticketed fundraiser is open to the public. Downstairs in the Witherspoon Building, 116 S. Public Square. Perfect for pre-Mother’s Day outing or a treat for children.