Joanna spring festival set for April 27-28

The Joanna community will host its annual spring festival Friday and Saturday, April 27-28.

This year’s festival begins at 7 p.m. Friday with “Puttin’ on the Hits” at the Clubhouse Grounds at 302 Milton Road (corner of Milton Road and Ellis Street). Buddy Bridges will serve as emcee for the talent showcase. To participate in the competition, register in person at the Clubhouse Grounds on Thursday, April 26 from 6-8 p.m. Entry fee is $15 per song, which is due at registration.

The festival continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Clubhouse Grounds with a slide and other activities for children and vendors. There are no fees for vendors, who are asked to arrive before 10 a.m. if extended setup time is required.

For more information, contact Paulette Edmonds at 864-697-1595.

Also, the Joanna Textile Festival will host its inaugural Motorcycle Poker Run to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project on Saturday, April 28. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Clubhouse Grounds with the last bike out at noon and the last bike in at 4 p.m. The best hand will receive $500. Entry fee is $20 with an extra hand or rider hand for $10.