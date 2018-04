Ella Mae Rhoden Kelly, 75, widow of Vernon Kelly, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Mrs. Kelly was born in Tifton, Ga., to the late James and Lettie Jarvis Rhoden. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Funeral Services will be 2pm Saturday at Highway of Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Daventon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.