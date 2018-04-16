Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

William Earl “Steve” Stevenson, age 85, of 1352 Sandy Springs Road, passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late T. V. Stevenson and Bessie Hazel Rodgers.

Mr. Stevenson was a retired employee of Wilson’s Sporting Good and a US Army Veteran of the Korean War where he served as an Ammunition Supply Specialist in the 135 Infantry Regiment. He was a member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed participating in church league softball.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Veal Stevenson; three sons, Rodney Stevenson (Valerie) of Gray Court, William Joseph Stevenson of Laurens, and Timothy Keith Stevenson (Melissa) of Enoree; two daughters, Billie Sue Matthews (Pat) of Norfolk, Va., and Janice Nicks (James) of Greenwood; a brother, Grady Raymond Stevenson of Clinton; a sister, Pauline Brumley of St. Augustine, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Stevenson was predeceased by his daughters, Lisa Ann Stevenson and Shirley Jean Vinson; a granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Sanders; and four sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 21, at 1 p.m., at the Warrior Creek Baptist Church, followed by burial in the church cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. at the church.

