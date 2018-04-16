Museum’s Friday Gala offers public fundraiser: music, dancing, dinner

Laurens, SC – The Laurens County Museum Association is sponsoring a variety of upcoming events to appeal to many in the upstate community, starting this weekend with its Night at the Museum, LCMA’s Fourth Annual Spring Gala, Friday, April 20. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square in historic Laurens. Laurens, SC – The Laurens County Museum Association is sponsoring a variety of upcoming events to appeal to many in the upstate community, starting this weekend with its Night at the Museum, LCMA’s Fourth Annual Spring Gala, Friday, April 20. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square in historic Laurens.

The ticketed fundraiser is open to the public.

Funds raised at the event will be used for continued upgrades to enable the non-profit to transfer its historic collections to the Witherspoon Building and to add a required elevator up to the Magnolia Room, the second floor public event venue.

Deejay Pat Patterson will provide entertainment, and dinner and dance, with options of wine and beer, are included in the ticket price of $25 single or $40 a couple for museum members, or $35 single and $50 a couple for non-members. The public is welcome to attend.

Tickets can be purchased online at the website, laurenscountymuseum.us , or by mailing a check to LCMA, P.O. Box 932, Laurens, SC, 29360. For more information, the LCMA’s 205 W. Laurens Street location opens 2 p.m. Thursday, and tickets can also be purchased there. Leave message at 864-681-0670.

Other events include an Annual Spring Tea planned for 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon before Mother's Day, May 6, and at the same time, South Carolina in the Majors, a program about the the local history of baseball in the upstate.

The annual summer event, ‘50s and ‘60s Night, is June 16.