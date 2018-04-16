Dateline – Lanford Station, S.C.

John Ernest Zell, 64, of 17 Old School House Road and husband of Norma Joyce Baker Zell, passed away Monday, April 16, 2018, at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Born in Bremerton, Wa., he was a son of the late Roy Zell and the late Ferol Colamore Coiner and husband Gene Coiner. A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of the American Legion, and was employed with Air Gas in Spartanburg.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 20, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Steve Hodges.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

