Donna Marie Estes, 40, of 901 Skillet Road, Waterloo, S.C., and wife of Cletis Estes, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at her home.

Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of Bonnie Lou Mack Whelchel of Clinton and the late John Edgar Harrison, Sr. Donna was a courier with The State Newspaper.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018, at First Assembly in Laurens with burial to follow in Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary Wednesday, April 18, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The family will be at her grandmother’s home, 113 Gordon Street, Clinton, S.C.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.