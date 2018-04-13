Dr. Samuel Neil Workman, age 83, died Friday, April 13, 2018 at Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton, N.C. Born in Laurens, S.C., he graduated from Laurens High School, received his undergraduate degree from Presbyterian College, and his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina where he maintained a lifetime alumni membership and attended annual conferences. He did his psychiatric internship and residency at Duke University culminating in the honor of Chief Intern. “Dr. Sam” loved playing piano during any celebration frequently encouraging sing-alongs. As a gifted psychiatrist, he dedicated his life to nurturing, supporting, and healing the mental health of others.

A celebration of Sam’s life will be held at St. James United Methodist Church (301 Watts Ave., Laurens, SC, 29360) on Friday, April 20, at 11:00 a.m.