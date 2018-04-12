Clinton, Laurens announce college signings

The last two days have seen a flurry of college signings at the two public high schools in Laurens County.

Clinton had the busiest two-day stretch between itself and Laurens as three separate athletes signed national letters of intent for college. The flurry started Wednesday as Isaac MacMillan, a member of the boys’ tennis team, signed his letter of intent to play and attend Coker College in Hartsville. On the same day Zach Chaffins announced he was going to go to USC Union as a member of the soccer team.

Thursday saw one more signing at Clinton High as track athlete Tyrese Booker announced he would be attending Limestone College in Gaffney.

As for Laurens, it had its lone college announcement Thursday afternoon when tennis player Kathleen Horner announced she was going to attend Mars Hill University in North Carolina.

