Raiders close tournament with loss

The Laurens Raiders lost their second straight game to close out the Upstate Diamond Classic Friday, falling 9-2 against the host Mann Patriots in Greenville.

Laurens tied the score at 2-all in the top of the fourth, benefiting from a two-run single by Kobe Williams. But the hit was one of only three hits in the game against the Patriots’ pitching staff, with Nathan Rutter and Zak Rice having the other two hits. Ty Foster did not play in the game for Laurens due to a foot injury.

Nic Robertson suffered the loss for Laurens, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Robertson struck out five.