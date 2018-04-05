Marcie Bolton Summerlin, nee Martha Pinckney Bolton, died of primary brain cancer on April 5, 2018. Marcie was born in the Columbia Women’s Hospital, Washington D.C., on March 11, 1952.

Marcie graduated from Laurens High School in 1970 and earned her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education in 1974 from Clemson University. She then earned her Masters Degree as a Reading Specialist from the University of South Carolina in 1975. In 1978 she and Glenn Summerlin were married. Marcie got her first teaching position in North Charleston, S.C. In 1978, after Glenn was commissioned in the Air Force, Marcie continued her teaching career at military postings at Eglin AFB, FL, Memmingen Air Base, Germany, Ankara Air Station, Turkey, and Marquette, MI.

After their second assignment to Germany in 1992, Marcie transitioned from teaching into the Department of Defense Civil Service, with her first job being administrative assistant to the Brigadier General running the Headquarters European Command’s Military to Military Assistance Program for newly liberated East European countries. She subsequently worked at the US Army Washington DC National Guard Liaison Office, the Kirtland AFB, NM, Small Missile Development Office, and served as Secretary to the Chief, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Squadron, Dyess AFB, TX. Marcie and Glenn returned to Albuquerque, NM, when he retired from the Air Force in 1998.

Marcie began working at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in 2000. In 2010, Marcie became employed at Sandia National Laboratories. Marcie retired in October 2016, and increased her volunteer activities with the Alzheimer’s Association and the OASIS tutoring and mentoring program in the Albuquerque Public School system.

Marcie greatly enjoyed speed-walking with Holly, her English Shepherd, writing short stories and novellas for pleasure, membership in several book clubs, exercising and swimming at the local health clubs, and, of course, playing the piano beautifully for groups, or just for Glenn. Marcie loved exploring the American West and places not yet visited in Europe.

Marcie is survived by her husband of forty-three years, Glenn, her sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Steve McLaughlin, her three nieces, Tracy Weber, Amy Russell, and Rachel Charles, and her nephew, Daniel McLaughlin.