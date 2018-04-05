Gray Court woman arrested for felony DUI

A Gray Court woman is facing felony DUI and child-endangerment charges after the car she was driving struck a work truck and critically injured two men working along I-385 this past Wednesday.

Pamela Michelle Tackett, 31, of Gray Court, has been charged with two counts of felony DUI with great personal injury in the incident. She was released from the Johnson Detention Center on bonds of $15,000 for each felony DUI charge and $7,000 on the child-endangerment charge.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, Tackett was driving north on I-385 at mile-marker 19 when she ran off the road and struck the safety barrier in the median. She then caromed into a truck belonging to a fencing company parked in the median before hitting the two men, who were pedestrians working on the safety fence.

John Howell, of Woodruff, and Zacheriah Ivey, of Spartanburg, were critically injured and remain at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Tackett and the small child in the vehicle with her were also transported to the hospital and released.

Laurens man arrested in sexual assault

An investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) led to the arrest of a Laurens man in connection with an assault from this past October.

Xavier Torraces Parks, 39, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual assault and first-degree assault and battery. He was booked into the Johnson Detention Center on March 9 and remained there Tuesday.