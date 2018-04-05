Errors doom Laurens’ baseball at Mann

The Laurens Raiders’ baseball team got off to a good start to its spring break tournament Wednesday at Mann, knocking off Daniel 9-6, but did not have similar success during its second game Thursday as it fell to Seneca, 11-8.

Seneca scored four runs in the first inning and six runs in the third, the latter inning breaking a 4-all tie to give the Bobcats a lead they would not give up. Laurens did make a comeback in the bottom of the sixth, closing within 10-8, before Nathan Rutter flew out with the potential tying runs on base and two out.

Heath Bragg took the loss for Laurens, allowing 10 runs on eight hits and five walks, striking out two. Laurens’ defense didn’t help its cause during the game as it was charged with five errors.

Ty Foster, Heath Bragg, Jalen Bragg and Kobe Williams each had two hits for Laurens, which plays Mann Friday at approximately 5 p.m.