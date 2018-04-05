Mrs. Emma Deane Osteen Allen, age 90 of 817 Sardis Road, Union, S.C., widow of Claude Mills Allen ,passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Allen was born December 12, 1927 in Zirconia, N.C., a daughter of the late James Everette Osteen, Sr. and Della Mae Summey Osteen. She was a 1944 graduate of Flat Rock High School and grew up attending Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where her father was minister. She met her future husband, Claude, who was also a son of a Baptist minister that visited her father’s church as a child. She served the church as a Song Leader and member of the Ladies Quartet as a teenager.

Mrs. Allen was active in the organization of Southside Fire Dept. having served in the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and “Nana” to a lot of people in her life. Mrs. Allen was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 8, 2018 ,at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the services at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family is at their respective homes.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, www.holcombefuneralhomes.com