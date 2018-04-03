Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Nancy McMillan Sadler, beautiful widow of Edgar Sadler, died Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Self Regional Hospital surrounded by loving family. Daughter of Lee Stanford McMillan and Flora Bennett McMillan, she was born December 18, 1930 in Laurens, S.C. After graduating from Laurens High School, she attended Randolph Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, Va., and Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C., being soprano soloist in the choir of both schools.

Nancy met Ed Sadler upon his return from WWII service in the Marine Corps in 1946. They married in July 1948. Ed graduated from Presbyterian College in 1951 and was recalled to serve in the Korean War. They lived in Virginia and California during this time. Nancy sang at churches and civic events across the country overwhelming audiences with the beauty of her voice. They settled in Clinton in 1953 and operated Laurens Distributing Company, founded by her grandfather in 1914. The business was moved to Clinton in 1966 as Home Wholesale, Inc. Nancy and Ed worked side by side until they retired in 1987.

Upon retirement, Nancy and Ed began years of exciting travel, visiting all the United States and more than 100 other countries. They sailed around the world several times, landing on all seven continents. They had friends in many ports and enjoyed sharing their travels through photographs.

Nancy was an avid sports fan and bridge player. Devoted to the music ministry of First Presbyterian Church in Clinton, volunteering, and supporting charities, she had a wide circle of life-long friends with whom she stayed in touch. Everyone was enriched by her quick wit and enjoyment of life.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 6, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Clinton. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

