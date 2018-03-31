Sally Bess Spence Beggs, of Dahlonega, Ga., age 62, passed away March 31, 2018, following a brief illness.

Sally was born October 11, 1955 in Florence, S.C., to Joanne Chick Swicegood and the late Thomas M. Spence.

She attended Thornwell High School in Clinton, S.C. Sally worked in banking, marketing and real estate. She also established several businesses in the Grand Cayman Islands. Before moving to Dahlonega, Sally was a valued Officer of the Braselton Downtown Development Authority.

She led an active lifestyle of tennis, golf, swimming, water skiing, snow skiing, scuba diving, and deep-sea fishing. She enjoyed island and coastal living, city living, and lastly, her mountain home. She never met a stranger, fiding beauty in everyone she met and was a friends and confidant to many. Sally was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt to her nephews.

There will be a memorial service for Sally on Friday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at Hope Crossing Church in Jefferson, Ga., for her family and friends.