Billy D. Roberts, Sr., age 83, of 188 Frontier Drive, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Ruby Rhodes Roberts, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at his home.

Born in Laurens County, Mr. Roberts was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was the founder of Roberts Equipment & Repair. Billy was a mason and member of the Rossie Walker Lodge #354, a Shriner, member of the VFW, and Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a member of Eastside Baptist Church and was formerly a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary, one hour prior to the service.

