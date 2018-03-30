Rev. Earl Barlow, Sr., age 88, of 325 Conway Ave, Laurens, S.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 30, 2018.

He was born in Gilbert, La., and was a son of the late Holly G. Barlow and Maude Kenny Barlow.

Mr. Barlow retired from the construction business as the owner and operator of Barlow Builders. Rev. Barlow devoted his life to the ministry of Jesus Christ and pioneered churches in Wesson, Miss., and Laurens, S.C. He pastored for 20 years, evangelized 10 years and during this time supported foreign missions and helped build numerous churches. Rev. Barlow is a member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Spartanburg.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens with entombment at the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

