Melissa Sizemore,

Melissa Daniel Sizemore, of 165 Ridgewood Drive, Waterloo, S.C., passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Greenville Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

Melissa was the daughter of the late Joseph Daniel and Helen Daniel Martin. She was raised in Gaffney, S.C., and earned education and music degrees at Winthrop University and Appalachian State University. She taught elementary education and music for 38 years in Cherokee County, Laurens County, Lancaster County and Jacksonville, Fla.

Melissa served as organist and church musician for 23 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed organizing and directing drumming groups and coordinating children’s art camps. Melissa will be greatly missed by thousands of grateful children and adults. Her enthusiasm and love for music was absolutely contagious and her ability to transfer that passion to others was unsurpassed. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, at First Presbyterian Church, Laurens. A reception will follow.

Private inurnment will be held in Frederick Memorial Gardens, Gaffney.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenwood, (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.