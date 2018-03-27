Single-car crash kills Honea Path man

A single-car accident on U.S. Highway 76 near Ware Shoals claimed the life Friday of a Honea Path man.

Brian Scott Humphries, 41, of Chiquola Avenue in Honea Path was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Humbert Road about 5.7 miles north of Ware Shoals.

According S.C. State Trooper Cpl. Justin Sutherland, Humphries was traveling west on Highway 76 in a 2004 GMC SUV when he veered off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

Humphries died of blunt-force trauma to the head and chest, said Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek.

The accident was part of a deadly weekend across South Carolina. Twelve fatalities were reported statewide between Friday and Monday.