Dateline: Gray Court, S.C

Michael Thomas Stoddard, 28, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Michael was born in Greenville, S.C., to Thomas Barkstell Stoddard and the late Jane Beal Stoddard. He was a graduate of Winthrop College and designed computer games.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

